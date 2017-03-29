Westlake Ace stores offer Kansas City gardeners free soil tests

Gardeners can take the guesswork out of fertilizing by bringing soil samples to 20 Westlake Ace stores in the Kansas City area this weekend – April 1 & 2.
Just scoop three tablespoon-sized soil samples from different areas of your yard or garden, digging down about 1 to 2 inches below the surface. Put it in a bag and take it to one of the following Westlake Ace stores for a free diagnosis and recommendations.
Missouri Locations
▪ 1205 N. 7 Hwy. @ I-70, Blue Springs, MO 64015, Tel: 816-229-1177 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 2
▪ 5009 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119, Tel: 816-454-1122, 9 a.m. - noon, April 1
▪ 10130 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO 64138 Tel: 816-353-6120, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., April 2
▪ 103 S. 291 Hwy, Lee's Summit, MO 64063, Tel: 816-525-4227, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., April 2
▪ 415 E. 24 Hwy., Independence, MO 64050, Tel: 816-254-0411, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., April 2
▪ 1000 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111, Tel: 816-756-2445, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 2
▪ 444 S.W. Ward Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081, Tel: 816-246-4494, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 2
▪ 157A Crown Hill Rd., Excelsior Springs, MO 64024, Tel: 816-630-2770, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 2
▪ 1020 W. 103rd St., Kansas City, MO 64114, Tel: 816-941-8922. 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., April 2
▪ 5945 N.E. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, Tel: 816-454-9900, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., April 1
▪ 918 SW 7 Hwy., Blue Springs, MO 64015, Tel: 816-224-6262, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., April 2
Kansas Locations
▪ 7821 West 151st Street, Overland Park, KS 66223, Tel: 913-814-0377, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., April 1
▪ 120 N. Clairborne, Olathe, KS 66062, Tel: 913-782-9111, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., April 1 and 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 2
▪ 711 W. 23rd St., Lawrence, KS 66046, Tel: 785-843-8484, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., April 2
▪ 12230 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, KS 66216, Tel: 913-268-9005, 9 a.m. - noon, April 1
▪ 7523 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66112, Tel: 913-334-6336, 9 a.m. - noon, April 1
▪ 4049 Somerset, Prairie Village, KS 66208, Tel: 913-381-7750, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., April 1
▪ 15225 W. 87th Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66219, Tel: 913-894-4141, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., April 1
▪ 12202 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210, Tel: 913-469-9000, 9 a.m. - noon, April 1
▪ 9301 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66212, Tel: 913-381-8883, 9 a.m. - noon, April 1
