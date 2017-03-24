Draperies can breathe life into any room

My friend Tammy admits she has a problem. She is a fabric-haulic who never met a plaid, paisley or floral she didn’t fall head over heels in love with. We have a lot of fun leading her astray, giving her a quick call every time we get in a new fabric that will make her flip.
So when Tammy, her husband, Tyler, and their three young kids moved into their diamond-in-the-rough a few months ago, it was exciting for us to see how she used fabric to help write this historic house’s newest chapter.
Selecting window treatments can be hard. They are an investment, so you want to pick something you will love for years to come. That idea can paralyze a lot of folks. But not Tammy. She didn’t hesitate when it came time to dress the windows in her home. She is fearless when she decorates, trusting her gut and following her instincts. That’s why her house looks as amazing as it does.
Case in point: The gorgeous Roman shade above her kitchen sink that’s exploding with personality. At the top of their home renovation list was to gut their outdated kitchen and create this dreamy space that is a wash of warm whites. Tammy decided to add a punch of color with the window treatment. When she discovered this fabric, she knew it was the one. I could not agree more!
Tammy travels a ton for her job, so to pass the time when she’s sitting in airports and on planes, she thumbs through decorating magazines and blogs, looking for ideas. That’s where she found the inspiration for the window seat in her master bedroom. She finished the this romantic space with adorable cafe curtains, hung on movable rods that she can swing open if she wants a full view of the back.
When Tammy’s daughter requested a navy bedroom, Tammy worried that painting the walls such a rich color would make the space too dark. So she compromised by using navy as the room’s primary accent color, paired with a perky pink. These Roman shades steal the show, with their bold navy stripe and magenta trim.
As beautiful as their home is, Tammy, Tyler and their kids don’t treat it like a museum. Along with their dog, they get comfy, especially in the lower-level family room. Tammy opted for neutral upholstery on the furniture (Sunbrella so it was kid- and dog-proof) so she could add some zip through her window coverings. Colorful, graphic drapes are just the ticket. The panels next to the fireplace can close for privacy, while those on either side of the back window offer a stunning frame.
Mary Carol Garrity is the founder and owner of Nell Hill’s home interior boutique at the Village at Briarcliff.
Comments