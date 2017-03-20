HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’ tease details of new L.A. show while visiting Kansas City

HGTV star Drew Scott and fiancée Linda Phan are planning a wedding with 14 bridesmaids and life in a dream home with a library (complete with rolling ladder), a music room and a killer kitchen.
Scott, who co-hosts “Property Brothers” with his identical twin, Jonathan, revealed his big plans on Saturday while in town for the Greater Kansas City Home Show.
The brothers said Drew’s new abode is an Old English style in a historic district of Los Angeles. The 3,500-square-foot house was built in 1921 and has an unfinished attic. Real estate agent Drew said that Jonathan, a contractor, would help him with renovations, which would be featured on a new show.
The news should excite “Property Brothers” fans who tuned in to watch the Scotts transform a bland Las Vegas house into their stylish family-friendly dream home surrounded by an outdoor oasis, complete with an open-air theater, basketball court, commercial-grade waterslide and pool with a swim-up bar.
The L.A. home will be tailored to Drew’s and Linda’s styles and hobbies.
“Everyone’s version of a dream home is different,” Jonathan said, “and we do have very different taste.”
Drew said he wants a music room and a library with an old-fashioned rolling ladder and lots of vintage books.
“My fiancée loves crafting, she loves baking,” Drew added, so viewers can expect a cool creative space and an enviable kitchen.
Drew also talked about his upcoming wedding, which will blend Scottish and Chinese traditions. In addition to Phan’s 14 bridesmaids, there will be at least two best men: Jonathan and older brother J.D.
Planning a wedding and a renovation simultaneously should be no big deal considering the Property Brothers are accustomed to a packed schedule. The Scotts, who said Saturday that they produce more than 50 hours of original programming every year, will soon shoot a new set of renovation shows with homeowners in the Nashville area.
At least the master closet in Drew’s new L.A. home will be a cinch to design.
Phan “is 5-foot-1 and I’m 6-foot-4,” Drew said, so she’ll get the lower racks, and he’ll get the uppers.
