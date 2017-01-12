This $1.47 million Country Club Plaza condo has something the other units don’t

Not every million dollar home in the Kansas City area sits on a plot of land with thousands of square feet of living space.
Instead, the lofty price tag comes with a notable address and luxury amenities. That’s the case with Apt. 101 in the Sulgrave Regency Condominiums, a 20-story tower just south of the Country Club Plaza. Its price tag: $1,475,000.
The cost includes every stick of furniture, lighting fixture and accessory — all expertly procured and selected by Alejandro Design. Maintenance fees are an additional $1,545 a month.
“It’d be a great bachelor pad for a hot young athlete, with his coach right across the street,” Mandy Losse, the listing agent with John Moffitt & Associates, said half-jokingly. Both Ned Yost and Andy Reid live less than two blocks away.
Apt. 101, which is two condominiums merged into one, sizes in at 2,223 square feet and has just three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, making it smaller than many single-family homes that cost a fraction of the price.
The condo’s entry door opens onto a small, rather ordinary foyer. Step in a few feet, and a door on the foyer’s right wall leads to a spa-like bathroom with a combination tub/shower. Keep walking and you’ll come to a hall that curves dramatically to the left and right and has polished black concrete floors and a ceiling lined with hardwood planks.
A master suite and guest room are at the end of the hall to the left. The master suite has plush carpeting and a king-size platform bed. The headboard sits against a wall that resembles the raw concrete walls in public areas of the building. However, it’s wallpaper that you have to touch to realize it’s not the real thing.
The master bathroom includes a double vanity with Cambria countertops, a walk-in glass and tile shower, and a walk-in closet.
The guest room across the hall from the master suite has the same luxe carpet and smaller walk-in closet. Another guest room is outfitted as a media room with a large flat-screen TV and three contemporary designer chairs. It, too, has a small walk-in closet.
A small room to the right of the foyer is set up as an office.
A large common area is beyond the office and encompasses the dining room, kitchen and living room. A fireplace, clad in a black, marble-like facade, is at one end of the space. The living room, with a wet bar, coffered ceiling and eye-catching modernist chandelier, is at the other end. The kitchen, which sits to the side of the dining area, has crisp, modern cabinets in dark wood, white Cambria countertops and stainless steel appliances.
A laundry room off the kitchen has a washer and dryer and a trash drop closet. Put your trash in it at the end of the day and it’s gone the next morning. A powder room sits on the other side of the laundry room.
Apt. 101 happens to be the only residence in Sulgrave Regency that has an outdoor space. A large, ground-level patio off the dining room is surrounded by modern cedar-and-wire railings and lush landscaping. The patio leads to an outdoor parking space, one of two that come with the condo. The other is in a garage.
For comparison, the price per square foot for Apt. 101 is high for the Sulgrave Regency. It’s $663, compared to $457 for a similar size condo in the building and $466 for a 1,845-square-foot condo.
Residents also have full use of the building’s amenities, including conference rooms, a 17-seat theater with a 96-inch screen and surround sound, and a recreation room with a pool table. There’s also a fitness center with locker rooms, saunas and steam rooms, and a large outdoor pool.
A lower sales price can be negotiated if buyers do not want the furnishings, Losse says. Apt. 101 has been on the market since October.
