A look ahead at 2017’s home decor trends

As another year closes, what design trends are in and what may be on their way out? 2016 saw a continuance of bold metallic finishes such as brass and gold, as well as muted color palettes such as black and cream, and cream and indigo.
Many designers and design enthusiasts are looking to stay on trend without being trendy. This translates into incorporating elements with a timeless design style as their foundation and a bit of glitz and glam as accents.
Dominant themes
Trends in home decor typically follow those of the runway, and right now the trend is toward billowy fabrics that move. In home decor, we will see softer, breathable fabrics for upholstery and window treatments, as well as those that are more washable and require less maintenance.
Why? In large part, homeowners are heavily focused on ease of use. High-maintenance decor is out, and pieces that can be used and enjoyed are in.
Sheen vs. shine
There was a time when the dominant home decor trend was the shinier the better. The predicted trend? Luster, matte and minimalist. In other words, sheen as opposed to shine. Even when it comes to flooring, waxed floors or those finished with a matte polyurethane are often preferred alternatives to high gloss.
Why? Many homeowners are looking for chemical-free, natural alternatives, while also wishing to maintain a material’s natural luster. Historically, finishes were maintained by hand, using natural minerals.
Timeless design
Looking for designs that are on trend but not trendy? There are basic elements that stand the test of time, including:
▪ Black: It is a neutral color that adds a touch of elegance and luxury.
▪ Cream: Shades such as ecru and ivory are more appealing and versatile than pure white and can easily translate into various decor styles.
▪ Sculptural hardware: From door handles to showerheads and faucets, many homeowners are opting to infuse a hint of glam by splurging on hardware.
▪ Oversized art: Art in general should be bold and powerful. Oversized art can also be affordable. Consider reproductions, as well as local artists and graduating art students.
▪ Unique photography: While some abstract art pieces may have trendy elements in their design or color, photography tends to be timeless. Consider oversized frame photographs.
▪ Indigo blue: Indigo remains an appealing alternative to black. Pair indigo with cream or gray for a soft, modern statement.
▪ Gold. Gold is back and will remain on trend through 2017. Gold and brass remain two of the hottest finishes in home decor.
▪ Solid hardwoods: From furniture to wood flooring, natural, historically appropriate hardwoods are more popular than ever, including those woods that are salvaged or reclaimed.
