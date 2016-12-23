Ring in 2017 on Jan. 1 with these celebratory ideas

OK, I’ll admit it. I have trouble making it to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Maybe it’s because by the time New Year’s hits, we’ve been working million-hour days and my energy is spent. Maybe it’s because I’m an early-morning girl, and as the evening grows late, I find myself longing for my pajamas and snuggly bed.
I don’t want to be a party-pooper and miss all the New Year’s fun. So, I’ve found the perfect solution: a celebration on New Year’s Day. Here are several options.
▪ Simple brunch: What better way to ring in the first day of a new year than with a few close friends and relatives? It’s wonderfully indulgent to enjoy a leisurely start to the day, rolling out of bed, throwing on a robe, and enjoying a simple breakfast of fruit and pastries.
New Year’s morning is also a great time to invite a few dear friends to stop by. After close to three months of saying “Yes, please!” to holiday goodies, by New Year’s Day, it’s time to return to sanity and get going on that resolution to eat healthy. So a light breakfast or brunch is just right for me.
Pull out some cake plates or a tiered server and fill it with easy foods guests can enjoy as they drop in. It’s just as easy to serve your breakfast beverages in pretty glasses as it is to use your everyday stuff. So start the New Year by treating yourself to your very best, from china to crystal. Your pretty pieces were not made to languish in your china cabinet. Resolve to not wait for company to use your china, silver and crystal this year — you deserve it.
▪ A romantic lunch for two: After the hectic holiday season, pause and spend time alone with your special someone, by setting up a romantic lunch, for just the two of you. When Dan and I became empty-nesters, and there were just two for dinner, we had fun creating special, often unexpected dining spots in our home. Try placing a small linen-covered table in front of your living room fireplace with two comfy armchairs.
▪ A formal dinner: It can be hard to pull together a dinner party on New Year’s Eve. People have so many different engagements, and young families have a hard time finding a baby sitters on this popular night. Think about holding your celebratory dinner on New Year’s Day.
Create a themed centerpiece for New Year’s with a humorous twist. One of our designers, Marsee, dressed a white statue of two frolicking children as New Year’s revelers, him with a lampshade for a hat, her with a party tiara. Two black garden urns flank the statue, each holding a bouquet of sparklers. When dinner is finished, take them outside and light them.
If your centerpiece is stunning, you can keep each place setting simple. Marsee used gold chargers as the base for white china. When you fill a dinner plate with food that looks this good, it becomes the instant focal point.
