Salmonella is sickening Missourians who bought pre-cut melon from this major chain

If you bought pre-cut melon at a Walmart in Missouri, throw it away. Now.
The Centers for Disease Control is tracking a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon that has already sickened 60 people, including 10 in Missouri. No deaths have been reported from the bacterial infections, but 31 people have been hospitalized.
The people who took ill came from Illinois (6), Indiana (11), Michigan (32), Missouri (10), and Ohio (1), the agency said. All of them reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon, or a fruit salad mix with one or both of them.
So far all the illnesses in Missouri have been traced to melon purchased at Walmart stores, but the CDC said the investigation is ongoing and the alert may expand to include other chains.
For now the agency is recommending that Missourians discard melon and fruit salads that contain it if it came from Walmart or if they don't remember where it came from.
The salmonella cases in Indiana and Michigan were traced to melon purchased at Kroger, Jay C and Payless grocers. The CDC said it is working to identify a common supplier that might be the original source.
The CDC said Walmart and Kroger stores in the affected states had removed pre-cut melon linked to the outbreak from their shelves.
The Star left a message with Walmart Friday and is awaiting a response.
Walmart settled lawsuits in 2014 with the families of some of the 33 people who died of listeria infections traced to cantaloupes from Colorado that the retailer sold.
