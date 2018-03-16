Aldi, YMCA, Children's Mercy among measles risk sites, Kansas health department says

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday that at least seven people in Johnson County and Miami County have contracted measles and released a list of nine public places where others might have been exposed.
All but one of the seven people are associated with a Johnson County daycare that has been identified as the source of the outbreak. But health officials are now warning the public that those seven may have exposed others to the virus before becoming symptomatic.
“Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing,” said KDHE Chief Health Officer, Dr. Greg Lakin. “It is so contagious that any person who is exposed to it, and is not immune, will likely contract the disease. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears.”
The department said people who were at the following places at the following times may have been exposed:
Never miss a local story.
- Aldi; 15290 W. 119th St. Olathe; March 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe; March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola; March 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas; 5808 W 110th St., Overland Park; March 8 and March 10 in the morning
- Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St., Gardner; on March 9 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe; March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; March 10 after 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St. Overland Park; March 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KDHE and Johnson County are recommending that people who were at these locations at these times stay home if they have a fever, except to see a healthcare provider. Before visiting a healthcare provider, they should call ahead so the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.
Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs. According to KDHE, the risk of contracting measles is extremely low for those who have had the measles in the past or those who have been vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, shot.
Comments