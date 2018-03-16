JoCo tops Kansas health rankings again. But not all residents share the benefits

The latest health rankings from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows there are still major differences between living in Wyandotte County and living just down the road in Johnson County.
Johnson County ranked as the healthiest in Kansas for the third year in a row.
Wyandotte County continued a slow climb from the bottom of Kansas in the annual health rankings released Wednesday. Wyandotte was last in the state in health outcomes in 2016 rankings and second-to-last in 2017.
This year it came in ahead of four other counties, even though it remains at the very bottom in health factors, which include environmental risks, access to medical care, socioeconomic status and healthy behaviors.
The rankings show major disparities between people of different races within both counties.
This year's rankings were the first to break down health outcomes by race, and Gianfranco Pezzino, a senior fellow with the Kansas Health Institute, said that showed stark differences crossing county lines in measures like low-birth-weight babies.
“Even in Johnson County, the most affluent county in the state, there are still pockets that struggle,” Pezzino said. “Just being at the top, that doesn’t mean there are no needs in the county.”
Lougene Marsh, the director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, said that's something the county should address.
“Johnson County is fortunate to have many of the key factors that contribute to a long and healthy life,” Marsh said. “However, this report is also a call to action for leaders and community members to note those areas where we can make improvements so everyone in Johnson County has a fair and just chance to lead the healthiest life possible.”
Marsh said the county also needs to improve its rates of heavy drinking, sexually transmitted infections and number of workers who commute in their car alone.
Wyandotte is also still the lowest-ranked urban or suburban county in Kansas. The four counties below it range from rural to very rural: Republic County in north-central Kansas along the Nebraska border, Labette and Woodson counties in southeast Kansas, and Morton County in the far southwestern corner of the state.
The national opioid crisis may be playing a role in those counties' decline. Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has said the problem is particularly acute in pockets of southeast Kansas, and data from the Centers for Disease Control showed that Morton County ranked 17th in the country for prescription opioid saturation per person in 2015.
Jerry Jones, the executive director of the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, said it's good to be moving up and he cited declines in the county's smoking rate and uninsured rate as possible contributing factors.
But there's still a lot of room for improvement, he said, and that's going to be harder following the closure of the YMCA in downtown Kansas City, Kan., last week.
“"There aren’t a lot of opportunities for residents that live in the most eastern part of the county to go exercise," Jones said. "The closing caught staff by surprise. It caught residents by surprise. We just didn’t know it was going to happen. It’s a huge blow.”
Pezzino said the loss of one workout facility probably won't cause a dramatic shift in the health status of the community.
But it's "definitely a step in the wrong direction" and emblematic of the extra hurdles people in less well-off communities have to overcome to eat well and exercise.
“You can’t rely on people making healthy choices if those choices aren’t available to them, or they’re hard to access,” Pezzino said.
The YMCA of Greater Kansas City closed the 105-year-old location on Eighth Street after a structural engineer determined it wasn't safe.
Its 753 members are allowed to use other locations in western Wyandotte County and in Kansas City, Mo., but YMCA spokeswoman Paula Oxler said the organization knows it may be difficult for those who don't have a car.
"We are mindful of that," Oxler said. "We understand that in some cases the Eighth Street Y was convenient for those who were using it. We’re looking into whether transportation will be a barrier for some of our members."
Oxler said the Eighth Street YMCA is badly outdated and there are no plans to renovate and re-open it.
The YMCA has been working with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City Kansas for years to instead build a new facility as part of former mayor Mark Holland's Healthy Campus.
The YMCA has raised more than $10 million for the project and the UG Commission last year approved $2 million in funding for land acquisition for it, but then in February voted to put it on hold.
David Alvey, who unseated Holland in the November elections, has said the county remains committed to the Healthy Campus but including a grocery store remains a sticking point, especially if the grocer requires an ongoing operations subsidy to stay in business.
UG spokesman Mike Taylor said the county is still working with the YMCA on a new downtown location.
Platte County came in second in the race for healthiest county in Missouri, just behind St. Charles County in the St. Louis suburbs. Clay County ranked fourth in health outcomes and Jackson County ranked 60th among 115 counties.
