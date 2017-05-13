In fight against breast cancer, Kansas mom finds vital ally close to home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Police captain on shooting death of toddler: 'I don't know why that's occurring in our community' Pause 1:55 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 0:51 Eric Hosmer on his go-ahead double in Royals' 3-2 win over Orioles 2:31 NASCAR Cup "haulers" move into Kansas Speedway's garage 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 1:13 Witness describes killing of Clint's Comics owner James Cavanaugh 1:55 What does LGBTQIA mean? 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI 2:33 Convenience is top priority of new KCI terminal 1:26 New KCI terminal outlined at press conference Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Barb Wells of Lawrence was recently diagnosed with her second bout of breast cancer. She is receiving an experimental treatment at the Koontz Center for Advanced Breast Cancer at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. The 42-year-old has high hopes that the drug will work and is pleased she can receive the treatment closer to home so she can spend time with her family on Mother's Day. ALLISON LONG and DONNA McGUIRE The Kansas City Star