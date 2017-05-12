Wonder woman: Meet the KC grandma who ran 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI Pause 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 2:08 Kansas business owner gives pet names to burglars caught on camera 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 2:16 Excerpts from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House news briefing 1:26 New KCI terminal outlined at press conference 0:24 Frank Mason says Celtics' Isaiah Thomas proves 'heart over hype' can work in NBA 1:09 Cadets come back for Wentworth's final march 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 0:23 Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

At 70, Chau Smith of Kansas City completed the Triple 7 Quest: Seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents. And Smith, who is originally from Vietnam, ran every race wearing a pink "pussyhat" crocheted by her daughter. Jill Toyoshiba and Sarah Gish The Kansas City Star