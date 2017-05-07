KU research center in Fairway hosting Alzheimer’s prevention workshop

The University of Kansas Clinical Research Center in Fairway is beginning a six-week Alzheimer’s prevention workshop Tuesday.
The workshop is called Foundations of LEAP, or Lifestyle Enrichment for Alzheimer’s Prevention, and is designed by the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center based on recent research that shows the effect that physical activity, nutrition, sleep and stress can have on brain health.
The workshop classes are 10:30 to noon every Tuesday from May 9 to June 13. The six-class series costs $75.
The clinic is at 4350 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
