Killer Kansas virus remains a mystery as another tick season begins

The recently discovered Bourbon virus and Heartland virus are two more reasons to avoid ticks. Infectious disease doctor Dana Hawkinson of the University of Kansas Health System talks about the dangers and how to avoid being infected. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star