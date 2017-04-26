Tie one on: You’re probably tying your shoes wrong; here’s a demo on doing it right

Rocky Horowitz doesn’t need a team of engineers to show him the proper way to tie his shoelaces.

His wife is the expert as far as he’s concerned.

“She always told me I was tying my shoes the wrong way,” said Horowitz, the owner of Bob Jones Shoes. “She has shown me how to do it properly and now the laces come in square so they don’t look like they are off centered.”

A mechanical engineering professor and two of his students at the University of California, Berkeley, recently published a paper on the topic of proper shoe tying, according to NPR. The trio spent two years studying how shoelaces become untied and then published a paper titled, “The roles of impact and inertia in the failure of a shoelace knot.”

Although Horowitz may seek help tying a strong knot, he knows shoes. He has owned and operated Bob Jones Shoes, 1914 Grand Blvd., for the past 57 years.

The proper way to tie shoelaces is not a topic that comes up with his customers.

But Horowitz was gracious enough to demonstrate what he considers the proper technique. Check out the video at the top of this story.

For another demonstration on proper shoe tying, press here.