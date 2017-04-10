Do you need a third mumps vaccine? Experts stuck on an answer

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

1:34 Locker room interviews: KU players speak about loss to Oregon

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral