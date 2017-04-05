Race guide: A list of Kansas City-area runs/walks this spring

April is for spring showers — and 5Ks.
We’ve compiled a list of upcoming runs/walks — from duathlons to marathons — to help you plan your running/walking fun.
Good luck!
April 8
▪ God’s Country Off Road Duathlon, Lawrence. fattireduathlon.com
▪ MCC-Blue River All for the Children 5K, Metropolitan Community College-Blue River. mcckc.edu/events/all-for-the-children
▪ Rock the Parkway half-marathon and 5K, Burns & McDonnell. rocktheparkway.com
▪ Heart Healthy Day dog-friendly 5K, Bar K Lab, West Bottoms. bark5k.com
April 15
▪ Easter Egg 5K and Lil’ Bunny Fun Run, Southcreek Office Park, Overland Park. easteregg5k.com
▪ Easter Escapade 5K and 10K, Unity Village. bodiesracecompany.com
▪ Redneck Run 5K, Lone Elm Park, Olathe. redneckrun5k.com/event/redneck-run-5k-olathe-ks
April 22
▪ Brave Run 5K, Belinder Elementary School, Prairie Village. runsignup.com/race/events/ks/prairievillage/belinderelementarybraverun
▪ Bulldog Bolt 5K and 1 mile, Mission Trail Elementary, Leawood. runsignup.com/race/ks/leawood/bulldogbolt5kand1mile
▪ Color Vibe 5K, Berkley River Front Park. colorvibe.redpodium.com/kansascity2017
▪ Garmin Marathon (plus half-marathon, 10K and kids’ run), Kansas 10 and Ridgeview Road, Olathe. ozrun.org
▪ Lucy Franklin Elementary 5K, Lucy Franklin Elementary, Blue Springs. lucyfranklinpta.com
▪ Our Wealth Is Our Health 5K, Jesse James Park, Kearney. imathlete.com/events/eventoverview.aspx?feid=38840&z=1484840195616
April 23
▪ 5K Wedding Run/Walk, Ritz Charles, Overland Park. 5kweddingrun.com
▪ Northland Half Marathon and 5K, E.H. Young Riverfront Park. runningeventskc.com/northland-half-marathon
▪ Picture This Family 5K, Zona Rosa. pwc4life.us/picture
April 29
▪ Corinth Dragon Dash 1 mile and 5K, Corinth Elementary School, Leawood. runsignup.com/race/ks/leawood/corinthdragondash
▪ Foundations 5K (plus 1.5 run/walk), Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. raceentry.com/race-reviews/foundations-5k
▪ Noah’s Crown Town 5K, Corporate Woods. noahscrowntown5k.com
▪ Triangle 5K, 9701 Marion Drive. trianglerun.com
April 30
▪ Miles for Meals 2K and 5K, Zona Rosa. platteseniors.org/front-page/how-you-can-help-2/miles-for-meals
▪ Queen’s 5K Romp, Candle Queen Candles, Leavenworth. queens5kromp.com
▪ Trolley Run 4 Mile, 75th and Wornall. trolleyrun.org
May 6
▪ Cinco de Mayo 5-Qué (5K), Guadalupe Center. cincodemayo5que.com
▪ Independence Park Trot 5K run/walk, Waterfall Park. independenceparktrot.com
▪ Kansas City Corporate Challenge 5K, Burns and McDonnell. kccorporatechallenge.com/events/5k
▪ Paw Valley Festival 5K, South Park, Lawrence. lawrencehumane.org
▪ PurpleStride Kansas City 5K run/walk, Theis Park. support.pancan.org
▪ Sophie’s Run 5K, Lake Waukomis. runsophies5k.com
▪ Temple Run 5K, Kansas City Temple. templerun.net
▪ Tower 2 Tower 5K, WaterOne Administrative Offices, Lenexa. tower2tower5k.org
May 7
▪ Independence Half Marathon and 5K, Hilton Garden Inn, Independence. independencehalfand5k.com
▪ LAKC Run for Justice 5K, Theis Park. lakc.net/lakc5K
▪ Outpacing Melanoma 5K, Corporate Woods. outpacingmelanoma.org
▪ Woofstock 5K, Zona Rosa. pcnaws.org
May 13
▪ Christmas in May 5K, English Landing Park, Parkville. progressfitness.net/races
▪ HP3 5K, 10K and 15K, Heritage Park, Olathe. jcprd.com/special_events/hp_duathlon.cfm
▪ Platte County Mother’s Day 5K, Platte Ridge Park, Platte City. imathlete.com/events/eventoverview.aspx?feid=38073&z=1484841435028
▪ TWV Global 6K for Water, Unity Village. teamworldvision.org/6k
May 14
▪ KC Express Mother’s Day 5K, Corporate Woods. mothersdayrun.com
▪ KC Triathlon, Longview Lake. kansascitytriathlon.com
May 20
▪ Kansas City Corporate Challenge half-marathon, Southcreek Business Park, Overland Park. kccorporatechallenge.com/events/half-marathon
▪ Kern 704 Blue Run 7.04 miles (plus 5K), College Church of the Nazarene, Olathe. ultramaxsports.com/events/704-blue-run
▪ Turkey Creek Festival 5K, Irene B. French Community Center, Merriam. merriam.org/421/merriam-turkey-creek-festival-5k-runwalk
May 21
▪ KC Timber Challenge 5K, Bonner Springs. kctimberchallenge.com/kc-timber-5k
▪ MGA Triple Crown Showdown 5K, Leawood. mga5k.com
▪ Run for Little Hearts 5K and 10K, Arrowhead Stadium. runforlittlehearts.com
▪ Triumph Over Tragedy 5K, Garmin International, Olathe. kllscholarshipfund.org
May 27
▪ Castle on the Hill 5K, Lincoln College Preparatory Academy. castleonthehill5k.com
▪ Run for Rachel 5K and 10K, Grain Valley Middle School, Grain Valley. runforrachel.org
June 3
▪ Arrowhead 5K, Arrowhead Stadium. chiefs5k.com
June 10
▪ Heroes for Hospice 5K, REI in Prairiefire, Overland Park. heroesforhospice.com
▪ Kansas City Dirty Duo 5K, Unity Village. tnccommunity.com/kcdirtyduo
▪ Miles Against Melanoma 5K, Gregory O. Grounds Park, Blue Springs. mamkc.com
June 11
▪ Color Storm 5K, English Landing Park, Parkville. colorstormrun.com
▪ Rise Up Against Addiction 5K, Arrowhead Stadium. shatterproof5kkc.org
