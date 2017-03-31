UMKC instructor opens up about her struggle to help others with mental illness

For much of her life, Sarah Beth Mundy has grappled with demons and her mind has pitched itself into some dark and scary places. But in 2009, when she was 24, she rescued herself.
“I checked myself in for attempted suicide,” she told The Star recently. “It was my second attempt. I think and hope what makes my story interesting is that it was 100 percent my decision.”
Mundy told that story Thursday night at the Outburst Performance Gallery.
She titled the show “Hymen in Hysterics,” which is also the title of a blog she has maintained intermittently since 2010. She discovered the term in the midst of some academic research.
“I was doing English research — I was in a Victorian class — for a gender-study paper and I came across an article about hysterical women’s hymens,” she said. “I thought it was a great title.”
The intent of Thursday’s show, Mundy said, was to encourage anyone struggling emotionally to acknowledge and talk about their state of mind and to assure them there is a way out. Or as she posted on the flyer she has been posting around Kansas City: “Meditations on mental disorder. Come with an open mind. Leave inspired to tell your story.”
“When people are exposed to these kinds of stories and sensitive subjects, it can hit closer to home than they anticipate,” she said. “A lot of times, even if they’ve begun to think about these feelings, if they don’t have anyone to talk to about it, they’ll bury it and move on.
“I want this (performance) to make people comfortable enough so they can maybe talk about it on the way home or go home and start writing about it. It’s shocking how much a little awareness or exposure to this subject can have a major effect on somebody.”
Munday has been a writer and a blogger in Kansas City for years. She is also a student of English literature and now an adjunct professor at UMKC.
She is accustomed to standing before an audience and revealing, either through diary entries or essays, personal details of her life.
Mundy had been in and out of therapy since she was a teenager but without reaching any conclusive diagnosis or treatment. Shortly after her hospital stay, she found answers.
“I’d been tested for everything from ADHD to a loose diagnosis that I was bipolar,” she said, “which I was not comfortable with. So I started this period of self-guided research, which led me to the Lilac Center.”
And that led her to a place of relative stability. Or at least to philosophy or treatment she believed in: dialectical behavior therapy.
“It’s an intensive, usually one-year program of diligent, weekly therapy,” she said. “It works to rewire your thought processes. If I could sum it up in one sentence, it would be: All emotions, no matter how dramatic, are valid. What matters most is what you do with those emotions.”
Through it all, she wants to convey a message: Address those feelings and process them properly.
“No matter how much you may want your feelings to be validated, they can elicit a collection of responses, like ‘You’re so dramatic’ or ‘You’re so hysterical,’ which just means more negative feelings,” she said. “I want people to realize you can’t help having these feelings immediately. And you have to process them creatively. I want this (show) to be almost like a model to show people: Here’s one way to process it.”
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments