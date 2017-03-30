Health & Fitness
Dog lifts spirits of young patients at Children's Mercy Hospital
A golden retriever named Hunter is a rock star among the young patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The comfort canine won a national award for his work when he was honored this year by being named to Milk-Bone’s third annual list of “15 Dogs Who Changed the World." With his handler, Aimee Hoflander, a patient activity coordinator at the hospital, 3-year-old Hunter makes the rounds visiting children in the hospital, lifting their spirits one wag at a time.Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star