Dog lifts spirits of young patients at Children's Mercy Hospital

A golden retriever named Hunter is a rock star among the young patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The comfort canine won a national award for his work when he was honored this year by being named to Milk-Bone’s third annual list of “15 Dogs Who Changed the World." With his handler, Aimee Hoflander, a patient activity coordinator at the hospital, 3-year-old Hunter makes the rounds visiting children in the hospital, lifting their spirits one wag at a time.
Key to tribe's healthy hearts is hard work

A team of researchers collected cardio scan data on more than 700 people of the Tsimane tribe in remote Bolivia to gain insights into whether life with very few traditional coronary risk factors leads to more or less coronary heart disease. A principal researcher, Randall Thompson of St. Luke's Mid America Heart institute, describes the study and their findings. Photos and images courtesy of Randall Thompson, Adam Thompson, Ben Trumble and Mike Gurven.

Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

When Mary Clancey first noticed she was “getting a little plump,” as she calls it, she thought it was perhaps from her time working the fudge counter at her local Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville, Pa. She would soon realize the situation was far more serious, resulting in a miraculous five-hour operation to remove a 140-pound tumor from her abdomen.

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.

