Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

Barbara Sales, 53, battles for Social Security disability as she fights rare von Hippel-Lindau syndrome.
Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

Health & Fitness

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.

Health & Fitness

Allergy season starts early in Kansas City

The recent run of warm winter weather given allergy season an early start in Kansas City. John D. Martinez, a medical doctor and assistant professor in the Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology department at the University of Kansas Health System, discusses allergies and how to treat them.

Entertainment Videos