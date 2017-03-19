Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaking at Daytona 500 Media Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, said his doctor told him that no two concussions are alike. Earnhardt Jr. missed 18 races in 2016 recovering from a concussion. He also talked about his wife's preference on his beard.
The Kansas City Fire Department has adopted several measures to help lower the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Battalion Chief Travis Williams and two cadets from the fire academy demonstrate their protocol.
Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.
The recent run of warm winter weather given allergy season an early start in Kansas City. John D. Martinez, a medical doctor and assistant professor in the Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology department at the University of Kansas Health System, discusses allergies and how to treat them.
Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together.
The first face transplant performed at Mayo Clinic is providing a man from Wyoming a second chance at a normal life after he was disfigured by a gunshot in a suicide attempt a decade ago. He now has the face of another man who took his own life.
An estimated 42 million children less than 5 years old are now considered obese. Five out of six obese children are from developing countries, according to the Johns Hopkins Global Obesity Prevention Center.