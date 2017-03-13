It’s official: Alexander Goodwin can complete cancer treatment in KC

Alex can stay.
U.S. immigration officials notified Alexander Goodwin’s family, by phone and in writing, on Monday that they have extended the travel visa for the 9-year-old British boy who came to Kansas City in December for cancer treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital and the University of Kansas Hospital.
“This is welcome news and a great relief to us,” his father, Jeff Goodwin, confirmed to The Star. “Alex can stay for up to two years on this authority to complete treatment.”
Alex, a nature lover who has been learning about Kansas City raptors and wildlife, had major surgery in January to remove cancerous bones and tissues from his right leg. He remains on a chemotherapy regimen while going through physical therapy.
He likely will go home in late May or June but will need to return later to Kansas City for more treatment, including possibly another surgery on his leg. Numerous fundraising events are helping the family pay for the treatments here.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach helped seek Alex’s visa extension.
Donna McGuire
