Mumps cases on the rise in Kansas

1:00 More than 5,000 bridge players in Kansas City for championships Pause

2:02 Kelly's keeps tradition running 70 years in Westport

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

2:17 Wildfires continue to plague central and southwest Kansas

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

2:39 Bruce Weber would be 'disappointed' if strength of Big 12 doesn't get K-State in NCAA Tourney

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job