You see a man in a kilt. You don’t see his searing pain

1:51 Meet 9-year-old British boy Alex Goodwin's surgeon Pause

2:20 British boy marvels at Kansas City’s kindness as he battles bone cancer

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:17 Royals newcomer Peter O'Brien continues to hit home runs

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series