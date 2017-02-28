Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed.
Meta Viers/McClatchy, footage: Cleveland Clinic

Health & Fitness

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.

Health & Fitness

Allergy season starts early in Kansas City

The recent run of warm winter weather given allergy season an early start in Kansas City. John D. Martinez, a medical doctor and assistant professor in the Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology department at the University of Kansas Health System, discusses allergies and how to treat them.

Health & Fitness

Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

With an aging population, first responders can expect to have more encounters with people suffering dementia symptoms. To help understand the physical and mental challenges those with dementia can face, four members of the Overland Park Police Department donned sensory-altering tools and attempted to carry out everyday tasks in a Virtual Dementia Tour at Morningside Place, a memory care facility. The department plans to train all its officers.

Health & Fitness

Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

Three area men with color vision deficiency, aka color blindness, had the opportunity to see the world a bit more colorfully Wednesday, as they tried on special EnChroma glasses that allow the wearer to experience more color saturation, distinguish certain colors better and see better detail and depth. Austin Mitchell-Goering, a student at the University of Kansas, 16-year-old Noah Vittengl of Blue Springs and Ryan January of Olathe, try on the glasses at Brill Eye Center in Mission. Brill is the first to carry the glasses in Kansas. Color vision deficiency affects one in eight men and one in 200 women.

Entertainment Videos