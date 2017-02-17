With health care repeal looming, women turn to IUDs and other long-term birth control

A day after Donald Trump was elected president, Allie Sowle called her gynecologist to talk about switching her birth control from one that lasted three years to one that could outlast a presidency.
When the 22-year-old Kansas Citian decided to begin using birth control more than a year ago, she felt that her best option was an intrauterine device, a increasingly popular form of long-term birth control in which a small, T-shaped device is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy.
The IUD has become the go-to option for women like Sowle who are looking for safe and effective contraception that doesn’t involve the hassle or specific hormones associated with daily pills and can last for years at a time.
Because the Affordable Care Act requires private insurance companies to cover the full costs of birth control, Sowle didn’t pay costs for the procedure and device outside of her regular insurance premiums.
That could change if the Trump administration repeals parts or all of the Affordable Care Act, as the president has vowed to do. And Sowle said she didn’t want to wait to find out if her insurance provider will still cover the more than $1,000 it would cost to replace her IUD when it expires two years into Trump’s presidency.
She made an appointment Nov. 9 to replace her IUD with a device that lasts five years instead of three. She was told that the office had been been flooded with similar requests, and she couldn’t get an appointment until this month.
“I’d rather get the one that lasts for five more years so that it outlasts this presidency, this attorney general, the new secretary of Health and Human Services,” Sowle, a transportation broker, said this month. “I don’t want to be pregnant during this administration.”
Exactly how Trump and his administration will affect women’s health issues remains unclear, though the president has vowed several times to replace the Affordable Care Act enacted by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
But uncertainty and confusion about what is to come has caused some women to seek long-term birth control options while the Affordable Care Act still requires private insurance companies to cover all the costs of contraception.
“We are definitely seeing an uptick,” Corinna Cooper, a doctor with Johnson County OB/GYN, said of requests for IUDs from last year to this year.
IUD procedures have increased 23 percent from January 2016 to January 2017 at the practice where Cooper works. A network of four Johnson County practices, including Cooper’s, has seen numbers for IUDs jump by 27 percent in that same period.
Across the country, doctors have also noted an increased interest in long-term birth control tied to the election, The Washington Post reported earlier this month. Another recent report — based on an analysis of 1 million athenahealth network patients — indicated that the number of IUD insertions increased by 19 percent between October and December.
For Sowle and other women who have flooded gynecologists and health services with inquires about long-term birth control, concerns aren’t limited to potential cost increases for contraceptives. Members of Trump’s Cabinet have promoted platforms that would defund groups like Planned Parenthood and restrict access to abortion — actions that would limit options for women who are pregnant, Sowle points out.
“My friends are rushing to the doctor,” Sowle said. “When they call it an ‘IUD rush,’ it is because we realize there are a lot of detrimental possibilities. This is not something we’re doing so that we can have sex with whoever we want. My life depends on me not getting pregnant until I’m ready.”
IUDs are T-shaped pieces of plastic inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. One type of device lasts up to 12 years and uses copper to detract sperm. Other types of IUDs release a hormone called progestin that thickens cervical mucus so that sperm can’t reach the egg. These models can typically be used for three to five years.
While the reputation of IUDs was tainted for some by a problematic model that gained popularity in the 1970s, the birth control option has experienced a resurgence and is considered by doctors to be low-risk and 99 percent effective at preventing pregnancy.
But the devices can be costly out-of-pocket; they run between $700 and $1,200, said Valerie French, an OB-GYN with the University of Kansas Health System.
Prior to the Affordable Care Act, French said she often found discussions about how much IUDs cost to be a “hard conversation to have” with patients.
“The cost was prohibitive for many women, especially poor women,” French said. “As a physician, it’s freeing to say these are your options, and none of them are going to break the bank. You can pick the one that works for your life and your needs.”
Another popular form of long-term birth control is Nexplanon, an arm implant that releases a hormone that prevents pregnancy. A Nexplanon implant can run between $800 and $1,300.
But Cooper notes that requests for Nexplanon have decreased this year from this time last year and suspects that may be because women seeking long-term birth control are interested in methods that last longer than three years.
Cooper points out that pregnancy prevention is only one of many reasons why women turn to birth control. Women often use contraceptives to combat heavy periods, acne and cramps, and sometimes to stabilize moods. Like French, Cooper sees expanded access to birth control as a good thing.
Contraception is cheaper than paying maternity costs for insurance companies, she points out, and she believes eliminating cost barriers to obtaining birth control has led to decreased abortion and teen pregnancy rates throughout the nation.
“I’m worried about women’s health, and I think most women in my field are,” Cooper said. “A total repeal? It’s going to have a negative impact.”
When Sowle made the decision to begin using birth control, she said she was a student working at a women’s crisis center making minimum wage.
“I wouldn’t have been able to afford any of this,” Sowle said. “The IUD is one of the only options for women who need something free and lasts for years.”
