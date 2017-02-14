KU Hospital surgeons halt kidney transplant involving father, son after problem arises

University of Kansas Hospital surgeons called off a planned kidney transplant from a son to his father Tuesday after beginning the operation on the son.
They sewed up 24-year-old Tyler Chapman, with both of his kidneys still inside, after surgeons in another operating room reported a problem involving his father, Alan Chapman, 48, of Kansas City, North.
“Alan’s trachea is very narrow, probably from scar tissue from previous breathing tubes,” Anita Chapman, the wife of Alan and mother of Tyler, reported to The Star in an email. “He will have (a) scan to judge the extent of the damage so we know exactly what needs done to fix it.”
The Chapmans had hoped this would be their best Valentine’s Day ever because of the life-extending kidney transplant, which would have rescued Alan Chapman from thrice-weekly dialysis and improved his quality of life. Diabetes and high blood pressure caused his kidneys to fail in April 2014.
Tyler Chapman headed into surgery about 8 a.m. Tuesday, and his father was taken in about 9:30 a.m.
Anita Chapman learned about 10 a.m. that the transplant surgery could not continue.
Alan Chapman previously had a quintuple bypass and a separate surgery to remove a benign tumor from his colon. This was his son’s first surgery. Testing had shown them to be such a good match that there would have been only a 1 percent chance of Alan Chapman’s body rejecting his son’s kidney.
