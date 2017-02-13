Valentine’s Day in hospital will be scary yet special for this Kansas City family

Few people ever experience a Valentine’s Day like the one Anita Chapman expects to have Tuesday.
First, her 24-year-old son will disappear into a hospital operating room for the first surgery of his life. About an hour later, her 48-year-old husband, diabetic and legally blind, will be wheeled into a different operating room for his third major surgery in three years.
She expects she’ll fret until both wake up in recovery rooms and she can talk to both and know that both are OK.
And then?
“That will be a jubilant time,” Chapman said on a recent morning while seated near her husband, Alan, and oldest son, Tyler, at the family’s home in Kansas City, North.
That’s because Tyler Chapman is giving his dad a gift from the heart: a life-extending healthy kidney.
It means the end to thrice-weekly dialysis treatments that keep Alan Chapman so physically drained that he does little but sleep. After the transplant, he expects to return to a more normal life. He’ll get to watch his grandchildren grow. Take vacations to the beach or mountains with his wife. And eventually, he hopes, he’ll be able to work again, at least part time.
Their excitement started building after Tyler Chapman decided last year to get tested to see if he could be a living donor. No one else had offered. Waiting for a kidney from a deceased donor can take years — so long that, on some of his lowest days, Alan Chapman had considered giving up and stopping dialysis.
“When he (Tyler) told me he was a match, it was overwhelming,” Alan Chapman said. “I still cry. I do. I’m tearing up now just thinking about it.”
He gazed at his son. “I love you, bud,” he said.
“Love you, too,” Tyler Chapman said.
Nationwide, more than 98,000 people with diseased kidneys are on transplant waiting lists. Diabetes, which Alan Chapman has battled since age 12, is a leading cause.
Last year, a record 19,060 transplants took place, with about a third of the kidneys coming from living donors. About one in 27 came from a biological child.
Tyler Chapman, a Liberty High School graduate who works in retail, likes to joke that his parents had him so he could provide spare parts.
His parents love his sense of humor. But they, and Tyler Chapman’s surgeon, also understand the seriousness of his decision.
Kidney removal surgery actually is tougher on the donor than the implantation surgery is on the recipient, said Sean Kumer, the University of Kansas Health System transplant surgeon who is scheduled to remove one of Tyler Chapman’s kidneys Tuesday. The donor has more pain afterward, too.
And although Alan Chapman’s operation should make him feel remarkably better almost immediately, his son is a healthy young man. He stands to gain nothing, physically, from surgery.
What if someday Tyler Chapman has a child who needs a kidney? Or what if something damages his remaining kidney, leaving his only good one inside his dad?
“I would never forgive myself,” Alan Chapman said as he discussed the possibilities. “It would be rough.”
“I’m not worried about it,” his son said. “I am not backing out.”
Getting to this point hasn’t been easy on father or son — or Mom, who works as an assistant manager at a Kansas restaurant.
The first sign of kidney trouble struck in August 2013, as Alan Chapman walked down stairs inside his home. A pain shot through his calf so strong that he turned to his wife and demanded to know why she had kicked him.
She hadn’t.
Afraid he’d torn a muscle, they went to see his doctor. The pain came from toxins left in his body because his kidneys no longer worked properly, they soon learned.
Diabetes already had robbed much of his eyesight, caused high blood pressure and forced him to take insulin several times a day. Now it had attacked his kidneys, the same as it had done with his older sister, who received two kidney transplants before cancer took her life.
As expected, Chapman’s kidneys eventually failed completely. He started dialysis in April 2014.
Three times a week, and sometimes four, he would sit in the row of recliners at the treatment center, where workers would hook him up to a machine for four hours and 15 minutes. The needles they would sink into his arm felt as big as 16-penny nails, Chapman said. Some days, his blood pressure would drop and he’d nearly pass out. Later, after returning home, he’d have no energy. Even walking felt like a chore.
Before he could be added to the transplant waiting list, Chapman needed medical tests to ensure he was healthy enough. After one test uncovered blocked arteries, he had quintuple bypass surgery. Later, a colonoscopy revealed a tumor the size of three golf balls. Surgeons removed it and part of Chapman’s colon. Months later, Chapman suffered a stroke. He spent 40 days in the hospital.
Tyler Chapman noticed the toll the medical issues were taking on his father. He could see his father giving up hope.
Last May, Tyler Chapman left Kansas City for the Navy’s Recruit Training Center in Waukegan, Ill. The grandson of a Navy electrician’s mate, he planned to train two years to be a linguist and codebreaker and then serve four more years.
Yet up in Illinois, he couldn’t get his family, especially his dad, out of his mind. The stress was obvious to Navy trainers, too, Tyler Chapman said.
After 33 days, he came home.
Not long after that, he called KU Hospital to inquire about being a kidney donor.
Tests showed he was a good match — such a good match that there’s only a 1 percent chance of his father’s body rejecting the kidney.
Mother, father and son all cried at the news.
“You pretty much go from thinking your life is over to a new beginning,” Alan Chapman explained.
Yet the idea felt scary, Anita Chapman said. Her son was healthy. Why jeopardize that?
The young man never second-guessed his decision.
“I want him (Dad) to be around for my kids,” said Tyler Chapman, who worked out a leave from his workplace and talked his brother into helping with car and insurance payments while he’s laid up. He set up a GoFundMe page, too, though so far it has generated only a few donations.
Because the kidney will come from a live donor, it likely will last three to five years longer than one from a deceased donor, said Kumer, the transplant surgeon.
“Not only is Tyler giving a gift to his father, but he’s really also giving a gift to the community at large,” Kumer said. “His dad won’t have to be on dialysis — and dialysis is very tough on the body and the heart — and his dad will not be taking a deceased donor kidney out of the larger pool. Other people who do not have living donors are depending on those.”
Of the 132 kidneys that KU Hospital transplanted last year, only 25 came from living donors.
Tyler Chapman’s surgery will start about an hour before his dad’s. After Kumer removes the kidney, another surgeon will flush the organ and cool it down before going to an operating room next door and sewing it into place, without removing either of Alan Chapman’s nonfunctioning kidneys.
While recovering in the hospital, father and son could end up in rooms on separate floors — meaning Anita Chapman will get her exercise.
After the hospital offered two possible surgery dates, Tyler Chapman picked Feb. 14 because the other date fell on his girlfriend’s birthday.
A couple hours later, a light bulb went off. It would be Valentine’s Day. A day about love. And 10 days before his parents’ wedding anniversary to boot.
Perfect.
“It’s about the best gift I could give anybody on a Valentine’s Day — the gift of life,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be one of the best Valentine’s Days this family is ever going to go through.”
And now Tyler Chapman has a dinner menu request for every Valentine’s Day after this one: kidney beans.
Mom says that will be just fine.
Donna McGuire: 816-234-4393, @dmcguirekcstar
