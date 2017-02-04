Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

With an aging population, first responders can expect to have more encounters with people suffering dementia symptoms. To help understand the physical and mental challenges those with dementia can face, four members of the Overland Park Police Department donned sensory-altering tools and attempted to carry out everyday tasks in a Virtual Dementia Tour at Morningside Place, a memory care facility. The department plans to train all its officers.
Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

