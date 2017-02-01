Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

Three area men with color vision deficiency, aka color blindness, had the opportunity to see the world a bit more colorfully Wednesday, as they tried on special EnChroma glasses that allow the wearer to experience more color saturation, distinguish certain colors better and see better detail and depth. Austin Mitchell-Goering, a student at the University of Kansas, 16-year-old Noah Vittengl of Blue Springs and Ryan January of Olathe, try on the glasses at Brill Eye Center in Mission. Brill is the first to carry the glasses in Kansas. Color vision deficiency affects one in eight men and one in 200 women.
Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star

Latest News

Taking carbon monoxide seriously

Mark Scott, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Hospital, explains how hyperbolic chambers help relieve headaches, nausea and other symptoms associated with carbon monoxide poisoning. Odorless and colorless, the gas kills 400 to 500 people in the U.S. each year and sickens thousands of others.

Local

Boy from UK who is battling cancer receives huge welcome from KCK police

Alexander Goodwin arrived Wednesday night from the United Kingdom and received a huge welcome from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department at Kansas City International Airport. Alexander’s father is a police officer in the UK and reached out to KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler for help and support. This Facebook Live and drone video recorded by the Police Department shows Alexander's arrival and follows him through the city with a police escort until he arrives in Westwood to a crowd of people chanting his name.

Entertainment Videos