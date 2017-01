Alexander Goodwin arrived Wednesday night from the United Kingdom and received a huge welcome from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department at Kansas City International Airport. Alexander’s father is a police officer in the UK and reached out to KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler for help and support. This Facebook Live and drone video recorded by the Police Department shows Alexander's arrival and follows him through the city with a police escort until he arrives in Westwood to a crowd of people chanting his name.