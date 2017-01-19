Bake sale to benefit British boy fighting bone cancer in Kansas City

Spouses of area law enforcement officers have organized a bake sale fund-raiser for Alexander Goodwin, the 9-year-old British boy fighting bone cancer with the help of Kansas City area medical professionals.
The bakers previously delivered treats to area police stations as part of an effort to raise $4,000 for Alex, whose father, Jeff, is on leave from his job as a constable in Warwickshire, England. One baker spent 15 hours a day for two days preparing some of those treats. After hearing from many others in the community who also want to support the Goodwins, the bakers decided to go bigger with a public “blue bake sale,” named after law enforcement’s thin blue line symbolism.
They will be selling baked goods from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the food runs out at Bass Pro Shops in Olathe, 12051 Bass Pro Drive. Some area grocery stores and other businesses have donated food to the cause, organizers said.
If he feels up to it, Alex plans to visit the event Saturday. He was released Tuesday from the University of Kansas Hospital after extensive surgery last week to remove cancerous bones and tissue from his right leg. He expects to return to Children’s Mercy Hospital next month for chemotherapy and radiation to tackle cancer cells on the other side of his lower body.
