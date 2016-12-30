Once obese and depressed, this KC athlete can now climb a rope while in his wheelchair

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil Pause

2:08 We asked KC celebs: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

7:37 Watch protesters disrupt Lawrence school board meeting over handling of teacher's alleged racist remarks

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

0:27 Chiefs' Charcandrick West scored twice on same play

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye