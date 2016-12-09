Proper exercise for competitive gamers

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.
The Kansas City Triage and Assessment Center, 2600 E. 12th St., held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Police, courts and hospital emergency workers anticipate that the opening of the center, the only one of its kind in Missouri, will lead to much better outcomes for people they encounter with mental illness.
Outreach case manager Amy Shaffer has been working to help to stabilize the Kansas City Police Department's Top 10 problematic mental health cases. Throughout the summer, Shaffer and KCPD Crisis Intervention Team members have been looking for those who are chronic cases or a danger to themselves or others.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority unveiled a 40-foot-long bright pink bus at a news conference Monday at Union Station in Kansas City as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Even the seats inside the bus are pink.
The Speak Up walk in Leawood on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, raised awareness of teen suicide and mental illness and encouraged people to talk openly about the issue. Proceeds from the walk will be used for a teen mental health campaign through Speak Up, Jewish Family Services and the Greater Kansas City Mental Health Coalition.
After a teammate died of leukemia, kicker Landen Nealy raised $32,000 in his senior year of high school in Houston for pediatric cancer research through an organization called Kick-It. Now a freshman at Avila University in Kansas City, Nealy has a new goal of $42,000, based on his jersey number, 42.
Vietnam veteran Robert Rowland was treated at the VA hospital in Topeka four decades ago when LSD experiments were being conducted by VA psychiatrist Ken Godfrey. Robert's brother, Michael Rowland, says his brother's mental problems were a "preventable tragedy."
Carrying brightly colored flower pinwheels, thousands of people raised funds and awareness in the battle against Alzheimer's Disease as part of the Walk to End Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association - Heart of America Chapter held walk Sunday morning in Corporate Woods in Overland Park.
It's unknown whether oak leaf itch mites bite cats or dogs. There's no data proving they do, says Gonzalo Erdozain, a veterinarian with Kansas City Veterinary Care. Then again, he said, there's no data proving they don't.