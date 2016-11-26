Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

Researchers at the KU Alzheimer's Disease Center, 4350 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway have established the facility as one of the top research centers in the nation dedicated to attacking Alzheimer's disease. At KU, the focus is Alzheimer's prevention, delaying or stopping the disease by looking precisely into how exercise, experimental medications, and diet (especially a Mediterranean diet) may boost of the metabolism of the body to fight or protect against the disease.