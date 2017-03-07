Eating for Life

March 7, 2017 8:00 AM

Nutty wild rice boosts flavor and nutrition in this creamy soup

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

Wild rice isn’t technically rice.

A seed grass, wild rice grows in cold water rivers and lakes throughout the Great Lakes region, where it became a staple in the Chippewa and Sioux tribes.

The glossy, brownish-black grains contain twice the protein and fiber of brown rice, which dietitians say helps us feel full longer.

The Star’s Creamy Wild Rice and Ham Soup uses nutty-flavored wild rice to up the nutritional value of a creamy soup made with low-fat dairy.

Cooking tip: Wild rice takes about 1 hour to steam, so plan ahead.

Creamy Wild Rice and Ham Soup

Makes 6 (1 cup) servings

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup minced onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups reduced-sodium, low-fat chicken broth

1 1/2 cups cooked wild rice

1/3 cup chopped lean ham, visible fat removed

1/2 cup finely chopped carrot

3/4 cup fat-free half-and-half

1/2 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons dry sherry

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is softened. Stir in flour; blend well.

Gradually stir in chicken broth. Bring to a boil; stirring constantly. Add wild rice, ham and carrot. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Simmer 15 minutes.

Stir in remaining ingredients and cook over medium low heat 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through.

Per serving, using fat-free half and half: 233 calories (42 percent from fat), 11 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 26 milligrams cholesterol, 23 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams protein, 302 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber.

Per serving, using half and half: 253 calories (49 percent from fat), 15 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 38 milligrams cholesterol, 21 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams protein, 285 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber.

Related content

Eating for Life

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove

View more video

Entertainment Videos