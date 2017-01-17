The healing power of chocolate

Bonnie Swade is a chocoholic.
After retiring in 2009 from a career in the Olathe school district, first as a teacher then as a school counselor, Swade continues to substitute teach and bake in her south Overland Park home. For her, sharing chocolate goodies with others has led to her personal mantra: “Chocolate makes everything better.”
But Mickey, her husband of 40 years, and their three children and six grandchildren have learned to take the bitter with the sweet, especially after losing their fourth child, Brett, to suicide 13 years ago.
Q: You seem to be a nurturer by nature.
A: Taking care of people is in my nature, and I think bringing food — especially something chocolate — to others is life-affirming, whether you’re celebrating or suffering. For me, a baked good feeds the body, but it also feeds my creativity. When I bake something and give it away — or better yet, partake of it with another — it also feeds a basic human need for connection.
Of course, being a nurturer sometimes means you must allow yourself to be nurtured, too. After our son Brett took his life, people brought food to us. It is humbling to receive food, which is really an act of kindness and life-affirmation by nature.
Q: After more than a dozen years, you have transformed this tragedy into something that supports suicide survivors.
A: Using a baking metaphor, Mickey and I needed to both go through each of the steps to be able to have an outcome in which we can feed ourselves and others in spirit. We were trained to run a suicide support group, which meets every second and fourth Tuesday at Shawnee Mission Medical Center’s Life Dynamics Building.
Before and after the holidays can be especially difficult for people, and it’s essential to bring a sense of peace into the healing process. If you know someone is hurting, don’t just ask, “What can I do for you?” because often people don’t know how to answer that question. If you know suicide survivors, don’t be afraid to bring them food, sit with them and listen. This shows you care for another on the most basic level.
Q: Your baking is beyond the most basic level. What started your chocolate compulsion?
A: I love chocolate and have since I was a little girl. I consider Marshall, Mo., my hometown, where my father owned a drugstore. It was there I began my love affair with Hershey’s chocolate bars. I just love everything about chocolate: the way it smells, the way it melts in your mouth and, of course, the taste of it.
This recipe is the very best brownie I have ever tasted, both chocolatey and gooey. When going to a friend’s house, I am always asked to bring something chocolate, which, of course, is no problem for me. I chose this brownie recipe to share because it is simple and tastes like fudge. I bake these Fudgy Gooey Brownies, and it’s Mickey’s job to cut them into squares. We make a good team.
Q: Do you care to share some of the many lessons you have learned through food?
A: At its most basic level, cooking and baking with children is a life skill and an opportunity to reinforce basic learning tools. Mastering simple tasks, such as learning about math and fractions, reading instructions carefully and time management are all essential skills needed by adults. Cooking and baking provide a fun and natural learning environment, in which the reward is sharing in a, hopefully, delicious outcome.
But there’s also a deeper level of learning in the kitchen, from the virtues of patience to the acknowledgment of imperfection. Make peace with the imperfect, and just enjoy it all.
Mary G. Pepitone is a freelance writer who lives in Leawood. She also writes a nationally syndicated home column. Email her at pepi@kc.rr.com to nominate a cook.
Suicide support
For more information on the Suicide Awareness Survivor Support group and events, go to: SASS-MoKan.com.
Fudgy Gooey Brownies
Makes 36 servings
For the brownies:
1 cup, 2 tablespoons butter
6 squares unsweetened baking chocolate
2 1/4 cups sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional
For the icing:
2 squares unsweetened baking chocolate
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons hot water
1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional
To prepare brownies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a jellyroll or 11-by-15-inch pan with baking spray and set aside.
In the top half of a double boiler over boiling water on the stovetop set on medium-high heat, melt butter and chocolate together.
Pour melted mixture into a large bowl and stir in sugar, vanilla, flour, salt and optional pecans until well combined. Pour mixture into prepared jellyroll pan.
Bake for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to 200 degrees and bake for an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until baked brownie pulls away from sides of pan, taking care not to overbake.
To prepare icing: While brownies are baking, in the top half of a clean double boiler over boiling water on the stovetop set on medium-high heat, melt butter and chocolate together.
Whisk powdered sugar and water into chocolate mixture, adding more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a smooth icing forms. Pour icing over brownies while still hot and spread evenly over top. Sprinkle pecans over all, if desired.
Allow brownies to cool completely before cutting with a plastic knife.
Per brownie: 197 calories (49 percent from fat), 11 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 18 milligrams cholesterol, 25 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 129 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber.
Comments