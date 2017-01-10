Vegetarian cook explores global cuisines to bring spice to her dishes

Caroline Boyd has elevated eating lower on the food chain. Cooking in her Prairie Village home for her partner, Sean Kelly, Boyd prepares a variety of vegetarian dishes infused with spices.
Using culinary creativity, Boyd started mixing it up in the kitchen when her 20-year-old twins were young. Today, as a regional market development manager of a major wireless carrier, Boyd isn’t afraid to use technology to search online for inspiration in her epicurean experiments.
Q: What do you say to people who think a plant-based diet is boring?
A: A person can explore so many different cultures and cuisines of the world through wonderful herbs and spices, and you don’t really miss the meat. Sean describes himself as an ovo-lacto-pescatarian, which means he is a vegetarian who will eat eggs, cheese and fish. When I met him more than two years ago, I was already cutting back on red meat, so cooking without meat has become the natural progression in my own diet.
Q: Why did you choose this particular vegetarian chili recipe to share?
A: This recipe comes from “The Frog Commissary Cookbook” (by Steven Poses, Anne Clark and Becky Roller), based on a Philadelphia restaurant and catering business. This recipe is an example of the kind of cooking I love to do, which is very simple, comforting food, and I have tweaked this recipe over the many times I’ve made it.
The veggies and spices generally stay the same every time I make it, though not necessarily in the exact amounts. Since I’m a scratch cook, I tend to use whatever I have in my refrigerator and pantry and am also not that good about measuring. But this recipe is so tasty, it won an office chili cooking contest last year.
Q: The bulgur adds an almost ground meat texture to this chili, so you don’t even miss the meat …
A: A transition to a vegetarian lifestyle wasn’t a huge jump for me. What was a significant jump was changing my recipe repertoire and learning the flavor and food combinations we like. I now have a vegetarian-friendly pantry and refrigerator with staples that I can throw together in various combinations for a fairly quick meal.
This chili recipe is hearty and leans toward spicy. When I first made this chili, the only thing I had to find and purchase in the grocery store organic section was bulgur wheat. Bulgur is now one of my pantry staples.
Q: Is cooking your creative outlet?
A: Time permitting, I still experiment, so meals are ever-evolving. Chili and soups are especially tweakable by adding or subtracting ingredients to taste. I’ve also used this recipe as a boilerplate for other chili variations. For example, I have used the veggies and spices to make a black bean and sweet potato chili with a vegetable broth base rather than tomato juice.
While the ingredient list may be intimidating, most of the ingredients are kitchen staples, and this chili can be made and served within an hour. One thing that does require more time is the preparation of the vegetables, so I’ve chopped the veggies in advance for a quicker cook on another day.
Kitchen time and eating together is a way for Sean and me to reconnect, and while I love the flexibility of cooking, baking is not my forte because it requires exact measurements. Baking is chemistry, while to me, cooking is more creative.
However, I am organized in my cooking approach and have all ingredients prepped so a dish comes together quickly. You don’t have time to dice an onion in the middle of sautéing vegetables. Especially for this chili recipe, have all the ingredients ready and set your mise en place before you start cooking or, seriously, you will be sorry.
Mary G. Pepitone is a freelance writer who lives in Leawood. She also writes a nationally syndicated home column. Email her at pepi@kc.rr.com to nominate a cook.
Vegetarian Chili
Makes 14 ( 1/2 -cup) servings
1/4 cup olive oil
2 cups minced onions
3/4 cup finely chopped celery
1 cup diced green pepper
1 cup finely chopped carrot
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 cups chopped baby bella or white button mushrooms
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon ground cumin
3/4 teaspoon dried basil
2 tablespoons chili powder
3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 cups low-sodium tomato juice
1 rounded teaspoon brown sugar
3/4 cup bulgur wheat
2 cups chopped tomatoes with juice
2 cups (1 20-ounce can) undrained kidney beans
1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons chopped canned green chilies
1/3 cup strongly brewed coffee, optional
1 tablespoon dried chipotle seasoning blend, optional (see note)
In a large stockpot over high heat, warm olive oil, then sauté onion, celery, green peppers, carrot, garlic, mushrooms, red pepper flakes, cumin, basil, chili powder, oregano, salt and ground black pepper for 3 minutes, or until vegetables start to soften.
Stir in tomato juice, brown sugar, bulgur wheat, tomatoes with juice, kidney beans, hot sauce, lemon juice, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, wine, green chilies and optional coffee and chipotle seasoning until well incorporated.
While stirring, bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer an additional 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. If chili becomes to thick, add additional tomato juice, 1 cup at a time.
To serve, ladle into bowls.
Note: Boyd uses Tone’s Chipotle Seasoning Blend
Per serving: 272 calories (29 percent from fat), 10 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 42 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams protein, 702 milligrams sodium, 12 grams dietary fiber.
Comments