ClusterTruck: How does downtown KC's new 'virtual food truck' delivery restaurant work?

Indiana-based ClusterTruck is a new delivery-only restaurant serving downtown Kansas City, the River Market, and the Crossroads District. After customers order online, the food is made to order and delivered — all in an average of 21 minutes.
Burger-lovers are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as w
The Crossroads area is getting the Broadway Deli, an authentic Jewish deli that will source meats and recipes from Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen, which has been a Chicago institution since 1942. The Broadway Deli will be at 2101 Broadway.
Star food editor Jill Wendholt Silva gets an early look at the Monarch Cocktail Lounge and Bar during a Facebook Chow Town Live. Bar manager Brock Schulte talks cocktails in this distinctive new space on the West Plaza.
Joe’s KC partners in new ice house concept at Power & Light District. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que plans to open County Line Ice House in the Spring of 2018 in the space formerly occupied by Gordon Biersch Brewery, 100 E. 14th Street.
Bastille Day has always been a big, reservations-required party at Le Fou Frog. But this year’s fete — Ooh La La Land — also celebrates the charming little River Market French bistro’s 20th anniversary. The restaurant and its staff will be celebra
Brewing coffee in the fridge creates a trendy, but low-tech coffee concentrate called Cold Brew. Cold water brewing, slowly extracts flavor compounds, drip-by-drip, from the coffee beans, but leaves out the unwanted acidic flavor, behind, giving a
Freshwater in midtown specializes in local, fresh ingredients on its fine-dining but affordable menus. Calvin Davis, grandson of Rich Davis of KC Masterpiece fame, recently opened the restaurant. This video was originally published June 9, 2017.
Chow Town Live edited broadcast: Chef Jamie Purviance of Weber Grill visits The Star's Food Truck Friday to chat with food editor Jill Silva this week. Purviance demos two recipes from "Weber's Greatest Hits": Caponata Bruschetta and Filet Mignon