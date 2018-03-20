ClusterTruck: How does downtown KC's new 'virtual food truck' delivery restaurant work?

Indiana-based ClusterTruck is a new delivery-only restaurant serving downtown Kansas City, the River Market, and the Crossroads District. After customers order online, the food is made to order and delivered — all in an average of 21 minutes.
Clustertruck
Broadway Deli coming to the Crossroads

Chow Town

Broadway Deli coming to the Crossroads

The Crossroads area is getting the Broadway Deli, an authentic Jewish deli that will source meats and recipes from Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen, which has been a Chicago institution since 1942. The Broadway Deli will be at 2101 Broadway.

The story of Shake Shack

Eat & Drink

The story of Shake Shack

Here is a glimpse into the story of Shack, told by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, CEO Randy Garutti, and more Shake Shack family and friends from all over the world. Video courtesy of Shake Shack.

Checking out Zarda Bar-B-Q

Chow Town

Checking out Zarda Bar-B-Q

Zarda Bar-B-Q is a fairly reliable Kansas City staple, but the next generation is pushing some newer Ltd. Edition menu items in an effort to please more tastebuds.

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog

Chow Town

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog

Bastille Day has always been a big, reservations-required party at Le Fou Frog. But this year’s fete — Ooh La La Land — also celebrates the charming little River Market French bistro’s 20th anniversary. The restaurant and its staff will be celebra

Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday

Eat & Drink

Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday

Chow Town Live edited broadcast: Chef Jamie Purviance of Weber Grill visits The Star's Food Truck Friday to chat with food editor Jill Silva this week. Purviance demos two recipes from "Weber's Greatest Hits": Caponata Bruschetta and Filet Mignon