Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday

Chow Town Live edited broadcast: Chef Jamie Purviance of Weber Grill visits The Star's Food Truck Friday to chat with food editor Jill Silva this week. Purviance demos two recipes from "Weber's Greatest Hits": Caponata Bruschetta and Filet Mignon Crostini With Balsamic Onion Jam.
Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Silva The Kansas City Star
Pint-size foodies get a taste of Southern cooking

Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant brought her Magnolia's on the Move food truck to Operation Breakthrough to serve preschoolers a lunch of chicken, red velvet waffles and loaded mac and cheese. She also answered the curious students' questions and gave them a food truck tour. On Friday, she will bring her food truck to The Star's Food Truck Friday.

Chow Town visits McGonigle's Market

McGonigle's Market, open since 1951, is famous for quality meat and seafood. Sarah Gish stopped by to talk with second-generation owner Mike McGonigle about the market's popular Italian sausage, barbecue trailer and annual fundraiser, Ribs for Kids.

A bird's eye view of Corvino's Supper Club & Tasting Room

Chef Michael Corvino opens Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in the Crossroads with his wife, Christina, and many of his former American Restaurant employees. The handsome, double-duty restaurant offers “seasonal” and “shareable” plates and a tasting room, plus a stage for live music and a nostalgic late-night menu. The Star’s food editor Jill Silva got a front-row seat for the birth of KC’s latest high-profile restaurant. Story by Jill Silva.

Chow Town Live: Jasper Mirabile of Jasper's Restaurant gets downright cheesy

From April to October, Jasper's Restaurant features live Mozzarella Theatre, or fresh mozzarella made tableside. The restaurant typically sells more than 100 orders a night. "It's the best thing that ever happened to the restaurant," chef and owner Jasper Mirabile says. The popularity of fresh mozzarella led Mirabile to learn how to make fresh burrata and ricotta.

Kettle corn made easy

Ever wonder how kettle corn is made? Thad Grecco, of Hilton Head's Palmetto Kettle Corn, was popping up some 200 pounds of it during the fifth annual A Taste of Bluffton food festival on April 8, 2017.

How fresh fish lands on KC restaurant menus

In landlocked Midwest, fish and seafood can still be fresh, sustainable and local. Local seafood distributor, Seattle Fish Co. moves approximately three million pounds of fresh fish, shellfish, and seafood through the midwest annually. Sustainable fish and seafood are delivered daily to locally-owned and chain restaurants throughout the Kansas City area. Seattle Fish Co., which began nearly 100-years ago in Denver and opened in 2003 in Kansas City's East Bottoms, moved to a new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facility in 2015 in Riverside — strategically located a stone’s throw from Kansas City International Airport.

Missouri-raised saltwater shrimp makes KC chefs happy

Much to the delight of Kansas City chefs, a local couple is now raising and selling Pacific White shrimp grown in a barn on their property in Oak Grove, Mo. About a year ago, Mitch and Julie Schieber, founders of KC Shrimp Co., began raising the shrimp after helping their daughter raise brine shrimp for a science experiment. Mitch Schieber modified 14-foot indoor swimming pools to accommodate the shrimp. The pools are now filled with 3,300 gallons of salt water and thousands of shrimp. Chefs from Kansas City area restaurants are clamoring for the sustainably raised shrimp.

