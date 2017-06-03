Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday

In landlocked Midwest, fish and seafood can still be fresh, sustainable and local. Local seafood distributor, Seattle Fish Co. moves approximately three million pounds of fresh fish, shellfish, and seafood through the midwest annually. Sustainable fish and seafood are delivered daily to locally-owned and chain restaurants throughout the Kansas City area. Seattle Fish Co., which began nearly 100-years ago in Denver and opened in 2003 in Kansas City's East Bottoms, moved to a new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facility in 2015 in Riverside — strategically located a stone’s throw from Kansas City International Airport.