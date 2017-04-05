Deep Background: Quaff some Kansas City brew

The explosion of Kansas City-brewed beer ignited in 1989 with the start of Boulevard Brewing and the pace has only increased.
Today, the metro area flows over with home brewers, brew pubs and craft breweries like a quickly poured Oktoberfest.
Sarah Gish, the Star’s expert on local chow and drinks, joined the newspaper’s “Deep Background” podcast to talk about the rich beer scene that has Kansas City awash in brews.
Benjamin Franklin is widely quoted, particularly on beerfest T-shirts saying, “Beer is proof that god loves us and wants us to be happy?” Historians say that’s modernization of what he actually once wrote: “Behold the rain which descends from heaven upon our vineyards, there it enters the roots of the vines, to be changed into wine, a constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy.”
But beer can be a good thing. So pour yourself something local, download the podcast (it’s free) and listen to a conversation about what you’re drinking.
Comments