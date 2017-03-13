Eat & Drink

March 13, 2017 12:49 PM

Dunking pizza in milk is a whole new kind of March madness

By Lisa Gutierrez

While you’re chowing down on all that pizza during March Madness, consider trying this new food trend: Dunking pizza into milk.

Go on. We’ll wait here while you finish ... getting sick.

That was our gut reaction when we saw that milk is the trendy new dipping sauce for pizza.

“Pizza-lovers, we may have just discovered something even more controversial than the never-ending pineapple topping debate,” writes PopSugar. “It looks like foodies everywhere have started dunking their cheesy slices into a glass of milk before taking a bite.

“Yes, you read that correctly. People are straight up dipping their pizza in milk, and they’re using social media to spread the word about the strange eating habit.”

Like PopSugar, we have so many questions about this new craze.

Do you dunk hot pizza or cold pizza?

How long do you let the pizza sit in the milk? Doesn’t the crust get soggy? Isn’t that, uh, gross?

And what about the milk? Skim? Whole? Almond? Soy? Chocolate?

Some folks think this is the next-best-thing to dunking cookies in milk.

Who are we kidding? Most people think it’s distasteful and just plain wrong.

A few days ago James Dator, self-proclaimed “resident garbage can/food scientist” for SB Nation, tried it for himself.

His conclusion: “Don’t try this. Please.”

“I really do not recommend this to anyone,” he wrote later. “It’s not horrible per se, it’s just a bad way to eat pizza and does nothing to enhance the flavor. I say this roughly an hour after eating the slice, and my stomach is not happy.”

