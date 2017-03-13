Dunking pizza in milk is a whole new kind of March madness

While you’re chowing down on all that pizza during March Madness, consider trying this new food trend: Dunking pizza into milk.
Go on. We’ll wait here while you finish ... getting sick.
That was our gut reaction when we saw that milk is the trendy new dipping sauce for pizza.
“Pizza-lovers, we may have just discovered something even more controversial than the never-ending pineapple topping debate,” writes PopSugar. “It looks like foodies everywhere have started dunking their cheesy slices into a glass of milk before taking a bite.
“Yes, you read that correctly. People are straight up dipping their pizza in milk, and they’re using social media to spread the word about the strange eating habit.”
Like PopSugar, we have so many questions about this new craze.
Do you dunk hot pizza or cold pizza?
How long do you let the pizza sit in the milk? Doesn’t the crust get soggy? Isn’t that, uh, gross?
And what about the milk? Skim? Whole? Almond? Soy? Chocolate?
Some folks think this is the next-best-thing to dunking cookies in milk.
Pizza + Milk = a great combination pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF— zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017
Why all ya acting like you didn't drink milk with pizza in middle school and high school https://t.co/DZqgLYMDv7— Calm Manny (@ValleManny) March 3, 2017
Who are we kidding? Most people think it’s distasteful and just plain wrong.
I was having a good day until twitter started showing me people dipping their pizza in milk......— Darrell Moreis (@thereal_DeeRell) March 6, 2017
if you dip your pizza in milk you are going straight to hell, do not pass go, do not collect 200 dollars— DM PUNK (@TACOSONTHELOW) March 6, 2017
Pizza dunked in milk honestly makes my skin crawl— sad but rad ♀ (@AmyHawkes_) March 9, 2017
I read somewhere that people are WILLINGLY dipping their pizza in milk and I will not sit here quietly while such atrocities are going on— ramón (@RGKMC_) March 4, 2017
when the first date is going really well and then she dips her pizza in a big glass milk pic.twitter.com/Dx9OszMLHc— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) March 4, 2017
Just seen a picture of pizza being dunked into milk... I am completely disturbed...— Roberta Ann (@Robbi_V) March 5, 2017
A few days ago James Dator, self-proclaimed “resident garbage can/food scientist” for SB Nation, tried it for himself.
His conclusion: “Don’t try this. Please.”
“I really do not recommend this to anyone,” he wrote later. “It’s not horrible per se, it’s just a bad way to eat pizza and does nothing to enhance the flavor. I say this roughly an hour after eating the slice, and my stomach is not happy.”
