The Kansas City Star's chocolate challenge

Chef Lidia Bastianich of Lidia's Kansas City made a special visit last fall to family-owned Paradise Locker Meats in Trimble, Mo., where she toured the facility with owners Mario Fantasma, and his son, Louis. Paradise Locker Meats has expanded to meet the demand for Midwestern raised heritage pork for chefs around the country, including the chefs of Lidia Bastianich's restaurant group.
On her days off, Kelly Conwell, executive pastry chef at Stock Hill, a stylish new steakhouse at 4800 Main St., makes big batches of soup so she’ll have easy meals ready after long shifts. This potato soup is a go-to, one pot recipe. Conwell often adds a few diced parsnips when she has them on hand. “We eat just like everybody else does,” said Conwell, as she prepped vegetables and stirred the pot in her small galley kitchen at her apartment in Kansas City.
Actor George Wendt, who portrayed Norm on the sitcom "Cheers," visits bars he frequented while a student at Rockhurst University for an afternoon of beer and stories. Wendt co-stars in the New Theatre Restaurant comedy "The Fabulous Lipitones,: which opens Nov. 30.
The 35th annual Big Pig Jig in Vienna, Ga., attracted 98 competition barbecue teams to battle in three pork categories: whole hog, pulled pork and ribs. The competition showcases barbecue at its finest in November.
A third-generation family-run business, Hammons Products Co. in Stockton, Mo., is expecting to haul in a record 25 million pounds of black walnuts this fall. The 70-year-old company is the country’s premier supplier of wild American black walnuts, which are wild-grown and harvested by hand.