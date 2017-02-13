The Kansas City Star's chocolate challenge

Staffers at The Star take part in a chocolate challenge in the newsroom to see how well they know Kansas City-made chocolates.
Shelly Yang and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Chow Town

Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise

Chef Lidia Bastianich of Lidia's Kansas City made a special visit last fall to family-owned Paradise Locker Meats in Trimble, Mo., where she toured the facility with owners Mario Fantasma, and his son, Louis. Paradise Locker Meats has expanded to meet the demand for Midwestern raised heritage pork for chefs around the country, including the chefs of Lidia Bastianich's restaurant group.

Chow Town

Pastry chef at Stock Hill shares what she cooks when she is off the clock

On her days off, Kelly Conwell, executive pastry chef at Stock Hill, a stylish new steakhouse at 4800 Main St., makes big batches of soup so she’ll have easy meals ready after long shifts. This potato soup is a go-to, one pot recipe. Conwell often adds a few diced parsnips when she has them on hand. “We eat just like everybody else does,” said Conwell, as she prepped vegetables and stirred the pot in her small galley kitchen at her apartment in Kansas City.

Spirit

KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

Actor George Wendt, who portrayed Norm on the sitcom "Cheers," visits bars he frequented while a student at Rockhurst University for an afternoon of beer and stories. Wendt co-stars in the New Theatre Restaurant comedy "The Fabulous Lipitones,: which opens Nov. 30.

Entertainment Videos