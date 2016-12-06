Quick, tasty holiday appetizers from a professional caterer

Ready-made party trays are a grab-and-go option for the hectic holiday entertaining season, but the offerings can be a bit ho-hum.
If you want to assemble a truly festive spread, ask a professional caterer and food stylist. Simple recipes and insider’s tricks can help you pull it off with confidence.
Use these shortcuts:
Buy in bulk? Check.
Pick up some inexpensive serving platters? Check.
Throw together a signature cocktail? Check.
Put together hassle-free recipes for tasty bites? Gotcha covered.
Try making as much ahead as possible. And if things get complicated, remember, there is always a cheese tray nearby.
Karen Elizabeth Watts is a caterer and food stylist based in Kansas City and Dallas.
Tricks of the trade
The presentation: Forget the silver and think white: Food looks great on white platters. The trays pictured are from HomeGoods, Marshall’s and TJ Maxx. The best news: These beaded border beauties are only $7.99 each. While you are there, pick up an assortment of cocktail napkins and mix them for a fun look.
Five-inch clear glass plates travel from party to future party. While widely available at Old Time Pottery, glass plates are often on sale for 50 cents (or less) each. Buy glass plates and use them forever, you smart hostess.
The cocktail: Try a specialty drink. Prosecco is a trendy choice, with a splash of cranberry juice and fresh squeezed lime. Garnish the drink with fresh berries and you have a delightful holiday libation. The juice and lime cut the sweet and make it a great option at the bar.
Stocking the bar: Make life easy and offer only wine and craft beer in addition to the specialty cocktail. If you choose good wine, your guests will be thrilled, and no one will miss the cheap vodka and rum. Champagne flutes and wine glasses are also a good investment for the future. At Ikea, you will find both priced under well under $1 each. Again, buy glasses and use them forever.
Shrimp Shooters
Makes 20 shrimp shooters
1 pound ( 16/20-count) shrimp, cooked, peeled and shelled
Juice of 1 lime
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, divided use
1 (32-ounce) carton creamy tomato soup
1/4 cup each diced red, yellow and orange pepper
1/4 cup diced cucumber
Seasoned salt
Advance preparation: In a large bowl, toss shrimp in lime juice with 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro. In a large pitcher, combine creamy tomato soup, diced peppers, cucumber and remainder of cilantro. Chill prepared shrimp and tomato soup for at least 1 hour.
To assemble: Rim 20 tall shot glasses with seasoned salt and fill with chilled soup. Top each tomato soup shot with a shrimp and serve immediately.
Per shooter: 45 calories (16 percent from fat), 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), 35 milligrams cholesterol, 4 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams protein, 163 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
Cranberry Chicken Salad With Endive
Makes 20 as an appetizer
3 cups cooked, shredded chicken breast
3/4 cup dried cranberries, chopped
2 celery ribs, diced
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 heads endive
2/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Advance preparation: In a large bowl, stir together chicken, cranberries, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings. Cover and chill. (The chicken salad can also be served immediately if desired.)
To assemble: On a white serving platter, place chicken salad scoops, flank by endive leaves and top with toasted almonds.
Per serving: 135 calories (73 percent from fat), 11 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 21 milligrams cholesterol, 1 gram carbohydrates, 8 grams protein, 162 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
Grilled Vegetables With Hummus and Pita
Makes 24 servings
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed
2 zucchini, sliced
2 yellow squash, sliced
1 (1.5-pound) package whole mini sweet bell peppers, reserve 2 peppers for garnish
2 (17-ounce) containers prepared hummus
1 (4-count) package fresh pita bread, each pita cut into 6 wedges
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Advance preparation: Over the indirect heat of a charcoal fire, grill Brussels sprouts, zucchini, yellow squash and bell peppers until tender and slightly charred. Allow vegetables to cool, then chill in the refrigerator until ready to assemble.
To assemble: In 24 short, wide-mouthed glasses, equally divide the hummus. Add skewered Brussels sprouts, slices of zucchini and squash, a pepper and a wedge of pita. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese and 2 tablespoons chopped mini peppers. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Per serving: 116 calories (33 percent from fat), 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 1 milligram cholesterol, 15 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams protein, 229 milligrams sodium, 4 grams dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Pineapple Jalapeño Slaw
Makes 24 tenderloin sliders
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed
1 (14-ounce) package classic coleslaw mix
1/2 cup finely diced fresh pineapple
1 jalapeño, ribs and seed removed, finely chopped
1/8 cup olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon cracked pepper
24 mini slider rolls, sliced
1 (8-ounce) container whipped cream cheese with chives
Advance preparation: Start a fire in the grill and oil the cooking grate. Season pork tenderloins with salt and pepper or your favorite seasoning blend. When the fire is medium hot, cook tenderloins for 12 to 15 minutes with the lid down, using tongs to turn every few minutes. Continue cooking until tenderloins register 145 degrees on a meat thermometer. Allow tenderloins to rest and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
In a medium bowl, toss coleslaw mix with pineapple, jalapeno, olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper. Chill for at least 30 minutes.
To assemble: Slice tenderloin into 24 pieces. Smear slider roll with cream cheese, place one piece of tenderloin on roll and top with slaw mixture. Serve immediately.
Per slider: 220 calories (33 percent from fat), 8 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 36 milligrams cholesterol, 25 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams protein, 1,478 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
Maytag Blue Cheese Dip
Makes 4 cups
16 ounces Maytag Blue Cheese
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
4 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 tablespoons chopped toasted walnuts
Artisan bread
Olive oil, for brushing
Advance preparation: In the bowl of stand mixer, fitted with the whip, add blue cheese and cream cheese and beat for 1 minute. Add bacon and continue to beat until bacon is incorporated. Chill at least 8 hours to allow flavors to marry.
Brush bread slices with olive oil and grill over medium fire no more than a few hours before serving.
To assemble: Garnish dip with toasted chopped walnuts. Serve with grilled bread.
Per 1-tablespoon serving: 55 calories (81 percent from fat), 5 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 31 milligrams cholesterol, trace carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 126 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
Goat Cheese Dip
Makes 3 cups
8 ounces goat cheese
8 ounces ricotta
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
8 cloves roasted garlic
2 tablespoons chopped colored peppers
Artisan bread
Olive oil, for brushing
Advance preparation: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel loose papery outer layers of garlic head away but leave the head intact, trimming a quarter inch off the top with a sharp knife. Place head of garlic on sheet of aluminum foil and drizzle with olive oil. Loosely wrap garlic and roast 40 minutes or until cloves are golden and soft enough to squeeze into a paste.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whip, add cheeses and beat for 1 minute. Add garlic and continue to beat until garlic is incorporated. Chill at least 8 hours to allow flavors to marry.
Brush bread slices with olive oil and grill over medium fire no more than a few hours before serving.
To assemble: Garnish dip with chopped peppers. Serve with grilled bread.
Per 1-tablespoon serving: 48 calories (75 percent from fat), 4 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 1 gram carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 34 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
Spaghetti and Meatball Bites
Makes 56 bites
1 (28-ounce) package fully cooked frozen meatballs, 1/2-ounce size, heated according to directions
1/2 pound capellini or spaghetti, cooked al dente
1 cup tomato sauce of choice, heated according to directions
1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
To assemble: Skewer a meatball and top with twirled pasta. Set meatball bite in a pool of sauce and garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve warm.
Per bite: 64 calories (56 percent from fat), 4 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 6 milligrams cholesterol, 4 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams protein, 138 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber.
From Karen Elizabeth Watts
