Recipes to remake a bounty of Thanksgiving leftovers

The recipe calls for nothing less than a 25-pound turkey — but with only six guests at your Thanksgiving table, there will be leftovers.
Lots and lots of leftovers.
If only Bobby Flay and Tyler Florence had been able to make it …
Fast forward 24 hours: Your Black Friday shopping team returns — famished, of course. Those leftovers in the fridge are suddenly looking a lot less onerous. Skip the boring turkey sandwich and go for more applause.
Spicy Asian Lettuce Turkey Wraps give the turkey a new platform. Mashed potatoes morph into — yum — Waffled Potato Cakes. The remaining stuffing gets remade into a Savory Stuffed Bread Pudding. What to do with a quart of cranberry sauce? Ladle it over Pork Medallions With Cranberry Balsamic.
Karen Elizabeth Watts is a caterer and food stylist based in Kansas City and Dallas.
Waffled Potato Cakes
Makes 4 servings
2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese, plus more to garnish
2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 teaspoon nutmeg
4 eggs, beaten
Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturers’ directions.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together mashed potatoes, Parmesan, bacon, nutmeg and beaten eggs. Place 1/2 cup of savory potato mixture on prepared waffle iron and cook according to directions. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese.
Per serving: 220 calories (49 percent from fat), 12 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 224 milligrams cholesterol, 15 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams protein, 536 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber.
Savory Stuffed Bread Pudding
Makes 8 to 10 servings
3 cups leftover stuffing
5 large eggs, beaten
2 cups whole milk
1/4 cup butter, softened
Leftover gravy, for serving, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan.
In a large mixing bowl, combine stuffing, eggs, milk and butter until well blended. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, until puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately or chill and serve cold. Top with leftover gravy, if you desire.
Per serving, based on 8: 268 calories (58 percent from fat), 17 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 156 milligrams cholesterol, 19 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams protein, 539 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber.
Spicy Asian Turkey Lettuce Cups
Makes 6 servings
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon grated ginger
3 cups leftover cubed turkey
2 scallions, cut into thin slices diagonally
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
12 lettuce leaves, washed and dried
1 avocado, sliced into 12 pieces
Lime wedges
In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, chili-garlic sauce, mustard, sesame oil and grated garlic. Fold in cubed turkey, scallions, oranges, toasted almonds, salt and pepper. Spoon turkey salad mixture into lettuce leaves and top with a slice of avocado. Serve with lime wedges.
Per serving: 310 calories (70 percent from fat), 26 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 38 milligrams cholesterol, 10 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams protein, 589 milligrams sodium, 3 grams dietary fiber.
Pork Medallions With Cranberry Balsamic Reduction
Makes 8 servings
3 tablespoons butter, divided use
2 (1- to 1.25-pound) pork tenderloins
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 red onion
1 clove garlic, minced
3 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary
1 cup chicken stock or broth
1 cup leftover cranberry sauce
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
Thinly sliced red onion and fresh rosemary, for garnish, if desired
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork tenderloins with salt and pepper. Place seasoned tenderloins in pan and sear on all sides. Place skillet, with seared tenderloins, in preheated oven for 10 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and place tenderloins on a platter, tenting with foil, and allow to rest.
Place skillet back on stovetop over medium high heat and add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and onion. Saute for 2 minutes. Add garlic, and rosemary, and sauté for an additional 3 minutes, until aromatics are softened and browning. Deglaze with chicken stock. Add cranberry sauce and vinegar. Stir until all ingredients are well incorporated. Boil sauce, stirring occasionally, until sauce reduces by half, about 5 minutes.
Slice rested pork tenderloin and serve with cranberry reduction sauce. Top with crumbed blue cheese and garnish with additional red onion slices and rosemary.
Per serving: 270 calories (36 percent from fat), 11 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 92 milligrams cholesterol, 16 grams carbohydrates, 27 grams protein, 501 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber.
