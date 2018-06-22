Ady is resilient, proud and has many goals for her future

Talented and intelligent, Adylef, 15, has many goals for her future. She has plans to go into the Air Force when she graduates from high school and later attend Kansas State University and major in engineering. In the meantime, Adylef, who goes by Ady, enjoys cooking, dancing and participating in a choir. She likes to travel, attend church and play on the computer. Ady’s favorite class in school is French. In her downtime she likes to watch funny YouTube videos.
Ady is resilient and proud and she would like a family that will love her for that and for who she is. A family that can be supportive, caring and offer plenty of guidance would be ideal. Most of all, she deserves a family that will be there for her no matter what.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Adylef’s case number is CH-7370.
