Well-mannered and polite, Dominic also likes clowning around

Well-mannered and polite are how most people would describe Dominic, 13. He can be sweet and caring, but he also loves clowning around with his friends.
He can also be competitive and motivated to succeed. Dominic loves playing outside and many different outdoor activities such as camping and skiing. Dominic wants to be either a firefighter or policeman when he grows up. He has set goals for himself and wants to keep things moving in a positive direction.
Dominic will need a strong, tight-knit family that can provide substantial guidance and support. A family that can provide him with structure and routine is ideal. But most of all, a family that will help him reach his potential.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Dominic’s case number is CH-5998.
