Sabrina, 10, wants to be a famous singer and needs a family who's always there

A creative and talented girl is how most people would describe Sabrina, 10. She wants to be a famous singer when she grows up. Some of her favorite hobbies include cooking and riding her bike. Sabrina also enjoys watching funny videos on Youtube.
She does well in school and enjoys making new friends there. Sabrina is proud of her personal achievements and improvements. She needs a family that can spend one-on-one time with her. Sabrina deserves a loving and supportive family who will always be there for her no matter what.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Sabrina’s case number is CH-7298.
