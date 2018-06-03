A child with many talents, Ayden deserves a family that can help guide, support him

Ayden, 12, has a love for music, singing and dancing and likes to stay active. He enjoys playing outside, riding horses and spending time at the lake. He would like to try gymnastics in the future.
Ayden also is really good with babies and can display a great deal of patience and care with them. In school he likes art class the most and is always bringing home a new project. Ayden likes to laugh and be the center of attention. When he grows up he wants to be an artist or a singer.
A family that can appreciate all these qualities is what Ayden deserves. A tight-knit and understanding family that can help guide and support him as he grows would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Ayden’s case number is CH-7271.
Comments