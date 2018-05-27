Izaya, 10, has many interests and needs a family that can help him achieve his goals

Izaya, 10, has many interests and talents. He loves to draw and takes a lot pride in his work. He likes being active and enjoys horseback riding, swimming and roller skating. In school Izaya likes his math class the most. When he grows up he wants to be a famous bull rider in the rodeo.
Izaya would do well with a strong, tight-knit family that can help him achieve his goals and help him be the best he can be. A family that can provide a lot of structure, guidance and reassurance would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Izaya’s case number is CH-7365.
Comments