A competitive and lively spirit, Steven needs a family that can offer love, guidance

Steven, 10, loves everything to do with sports. When he isn’t watching sports on TV, he enjoys playing video games and playing catch outside.
Others describe Steven as imaginative, likeable and a good reader. If you need to hear a good joke, he just might be your guy. Steven is a very funny kid and often makes himself laugh at his own jokes. His favorite class is computers because he gets to play games and have fun.
Steven has a competitive and lively spirit, and he would do best with a family that can match these traits with lots of love and guidance. He says he would prefer to have older, perhaps teen, siblings in the home so there are other kids he can play sports and do other activities with. Steven needs a patient family that can provide structure and be there for him no matter what.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Steven’s case number is CH-5744.
Comments