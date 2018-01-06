Siblings Keith and Jacky love being outdoors and having fun

Keith, 11, and Jacky, 8, love to have fun and play outside. Older brother Keith enjoys fishing, riding his bike and scooter, and playing video games. In school, Keith’s favorite class is science. He is very inquisitive and funny. Keith is bonded with his little sister Jacky and is very protective of her.
Jacky is characterized as lovable, social and energetic; she is full of life. She really enjoys playing with her baby dolls and swinging while playing outdoors. Keith and Jacky will both thrive with a family that will provide a patient, loving home that is structured and consistent.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-6030 and CH-6031.
